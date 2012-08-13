LONDON Aug 13 Sterling rose to a two-week high against the dollar on Monday, buoyed by a rise in the euro which traders said helped it to trigger stop-loss buy orders in thin volumes.

The pound edged into positive territory to hit $1.5710, its strongest level since July 31, breaking through stops above $1.5700. It was last at $1.5696.

Further gains could see it target its 200-day moving average at $1.5723. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)