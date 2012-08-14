(Updates with reaction to U.S. data)
* Sterling rises to 2-week high vs dollar, then drops
* Inflation data does little to alter easing expectations
* Euro/sterling slips, support around 78.50 pence
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 14 Sterling hit a two-week high
against the dollar on Tuesday after data showed British
inflation unexpectedly rose in July, but further gains were seen
as unlikely given the Bank of England was still expected to ease
policy in the near term.
The pound rose to a two-week high of $1.5730, from
around $1.5702 before the inflation release. It surpassed its
200-day moving average at $1.5721 where traders had earlier
reported offers, but slipped back to $1.5680, barely changed on
the day.
The dollar was also helped by U.S retail sales data which
rose for the first time in four months in July. The data was a
sign that consumers could drive faster economic growth in the
third quarter and somewhat reduced the chances of another round
of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve.
The euro fell to around 78.72 pence, from 78.82
pence before the UK inflation data. The common currency hovered
around those levels, hurt by data showing the euro zone economy
shrank in the second quarter. Traders cited support for the euro
at the 21-day moving average of 78.52 pence.
"Sterling registered a brief uptick on the back of a
stronger-than-expected CPI inflation report, though there is
little chance that the disappointingly strong inflation data
will do anything to alter the BoE's dovish stance," said Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
She said that the BoE had previously eased policy despite
sticky inflation. "Consequently the data leaves the outlook for
sterling little changed," she added.
BoE MINUTES
Analysts had geared up for annual inflation to slow in July.
Instead, consumer price inflation ticked up to 2.6 percent from
2.4 percent in June, confounding expectations of a 2.3 percent
reading.
"Any rise in sterling is likely to be fleeting at best ...
irrespective of July's spike in inflation, the BoE will
inevitably have to set the QE money presses rolling again," said
Glenn Uniacke, senior dealer at Moneycorp.
Slowing inflation would have made the central bank's task to
ease policy much easier, resulting in more money being pumped
into the recession-hit economy via the bank's asset purchase
programme.
The quantitative easing programme (QE) is seen as negative
for the pound as it involves the central bank flooding the
market with the currency.
Investors are likely to be wary of the pound in a busy week
for UK data, with unemployment and retail sales figures due for
release, as well as the minutes to this month's BoE Monetary
Policy Committee meeting.
Figures last month showed the UK economy shrank 0.7 percent
in the second quarter, marking its third consecutive quarter of
contraction, and surveys since then have pointed to a poor start
to the second half of the year.
Some analysts say a cut in interest rates from their record
low 0.5 percent may still be a possibility and analysts will
comb the BoE minutes on Wednesday for any clues.
A rate reduction, however, looks unlikely in the near term
after BoE Governor Mervyn King suggested last week that a rate
cut might be counterproductive.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)