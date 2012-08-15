LONDON Aug 15 Sterling rose to a session high against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes showed policymakers did not discuss a bank rate cut and on better-than-expected UK jobs numbers.

The pound rose to a session high of $1.5700 from around $1.5678 before the minutes and the data was released, with traders citing stop-loss buy orders above $1.5730.

The euro fell to a session low of 78.56 pence from 78.68 pence beforehand. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Jessica Mortimer)