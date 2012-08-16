* Pound falls versus weaker dollar

* Edges away from Wednesday's high as UK worries remain

* UK July retail sales expected to fall 0.1 pct month-on-month

LONDON, Aug 16 Sterling fell against the dollar on Thursday as market participants anticipated a fall in UK retail sales in July while the U.S. currency gained on dimming expectations of monetary easing in the United States.

UK retail sales were expected to fall by 0.1 percent during July, with annual growth slipping to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent. The data is due at 0830 GMT.

"Retail sales is one to watch. Expectations are pretty low and sterling will see yesterday's gains given back if the figures undershoot," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.

Sterling rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected UK employment figures and as Bank of England minutes showed a unanimous vote not to increase asset purchases and no discussion on cutting interest rates.

But investors were wary of the fact that recent data has suggested the UK economy remains in trouble, having contracted for three consecutive quarters up until the end of June, and that this may prompt the BoE to ease policy later this year.

The pound was down 0.2 percent at $1.5647, pulling away from a peak of $1.5702 reached on Wednesday as it stayed below solid chart support at $1.5718, its 200-day moving average.

The dollar gained broadly after this week's upbeat U.S. data cooled expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve and lifted U.S. bond yields.

The euro was up 0.1 percent against the pound at 78.39 pence , having dropped to 78.24 pence on Wednesday, its lowest in nearly two weeks.

But analysts said it would struggle to rise further due to worries about a weak UK economy and expectations the European Central Bank may act next month to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs in order to ease the region's debt crisis.

Sterling's trade-weighted index dipped to 84.2, off a two-week high of 84.3 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Catherine Evans)