LONDON, Aug 16 Sterling rose against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after UK retail sales unexpectedly grew in July, raising the prospect that the economy may not be as weak as previously thought.

UK retail sales rose by 0.3 percent on the month, confounding forecasts for a fall of 0.1 percent, while sales for the previous month were revised higher.

Sterling rose to a session high of $1.5713 from around $1.5668 before the data, taking it closer to a two-week peak of $1.5730 reached earlier this week. Stop-loss buy orders are cited above $1.5730 with near term resistance at its 200-day moving average of $1.5718.

Before the data was released, the pound had been helped by reported buying by an Asian central bank.

The euro fell to 78.13 pence, its lowest in more than two weeks, from around 78.32 pence beforehand. The pound's bounce helped the trade-weighted sterling index rise to 84.40, its highest since July 31, data from the Bank of England showed.

"The retail sales data did help sterling bounce, but this is as far as we get in terms of a reaction. The numbers do not change anything about the UK economy," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank. "Cable will find it hard to rise above its 200-day moving average."

Sterling had risen on Wednesday after better-than-expected UK employment figures and as Bank of England minutes showed a unanimous vote not to increase asset purchases and no discussion on cutting interest rates.

Despite its recent rise, investors are wary of buying the pound in a big way given the fact that recent manufacturing and services sector data has suggested the UK economy remains deep in trouble, having contracted for three consecutive quarters up until the end of June.

This may prompt the BoE to ease policy later this year.

In contrast, some investors are already paring expectations of further monetary easing in the United States after a slew of decent economic data. That has lifted yields on U.S. Treasuries and lent robust support to the dollar.

Analysts said the pound could gain a bit more against the euro as sterling deposits offer better returns than their euro zone counterparts. Three-month euro deposit rates are at 0.36 percent, nearly half the level of sterling rates.

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates in the coming months as the economy heads towards recession and fiscal austerity measures undermine output.

"The reason behind the pound's better tone against the euro is in part because even the UK's poor economic position looks attractive when the euro's political woes are considered," Rabobank said in a note. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)