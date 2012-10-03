UPDATE 1-Sterling recovers ground as investors look through polls
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
LONDON Oct 3 Sterling fell to a three-week low against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a key data release that is expected to show growth in the UK's dominant services sector slowed last month.
Sterling was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.6106, having earlier touched a low at $1.6102.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Anirban Nag)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv