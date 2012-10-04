LONDON Oct 4 Sterling inched up against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates and its bond purchase programme unchanged.

Sterling climbed to $1.6116 from around $1.6106 beforehand, while the euro edged lower to 80.34 pence from around 80.38 pence.

The euro had earlier hit a two-week high of 80.40 pence with investors now awaiting a European Central Bank rate decision at 1145 GMT and a news conference at 1230 GMT.

