LONDON Oct 5 The euro rose to a two-week high against the UK pound on Friday, buoyed after U.S. jobs data showed an unexpected fall in the unemployment rate lifted perceived riskier currencies, with the euro outperforming the pound.

The euro rose to 80.60 pence, its strongest since Sept. 18. More gains would take it towards chart resistance at the mid-September peak of 81.14 pence.

Traders said the euro could be influenced by a reported options expiry due on Friday at 80.50 pence, which could keep it close to that level.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)