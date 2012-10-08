LONDON Oct 8 Sterling fell to a one-month low against a broadly firmer dollar on Monday, dragged down by global growth worries which weighed on perceived riskier currencies and by concerns about a weak UK economic outlook.

The pound fell to $1.6056, its lowest since Sept. 11. Traders said demand from hedge funds to buy euros against the pound helped push it lower, with stop loss sell orders triggered on the break below $1.6065. More stops were expected below $1.6040.

UK finance minister George Osborne will on Monday confirm plans to cut welfare spending with the fiscal austerity programme likely to extend further. That would pile pressure on the Bank of England to ease monetary policy perhaps as early as next month. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)