LONDON Oct 9 Sterling fell to a one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down after the IMF slashed its forecasts for the British economy and as investors awaited UK industrial output and trade data.

Sterling fell to $1.6009, its weakest since Sept. 11, dropping below Monday's low of $1.6020, with traders saying some investors were targeting a move below $1.60.

UK data is due at 0830 GMT. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)