* Traders wary of pound going into BoE meeting

* Inflation Report on Aug 7 also a risk factor

* Caution as BoE seen announcing forward guidance in Aug

LONDON, July 26 Sterling was flat against the dollar on Friday, and lagged the euro as traders stayed away from the pound before a Bank of England meeting and inflation report early next month.

It failed to gain ground against the dollar, which was broadly lower after a Wall Street Journal report said the Fed may debate changing its forward guidance to help hammer home its message that it will keep rates low for a long time to come.

In Britain, the quarterly inflation report on Aug. 7 is expected to have some form of forward guidance, with the Bank of England likely to pledge to keep rates low unless an economic begins to look more sustainable. The BoE's monetary policy committee (MPC) will also meet next week, but no action is expected despite a recent run of robust data.

Sterling slipped to $1.5377, off a one-month high of $1.5442 struck on Thursday. The euro was marginally higher at 86.35 pence, not far from a one-week high of 86.435 pence reached the previous day.

Sterling has rallied for three straight weeks against the dollar and held its ground against the euro on expectations of robust growth numbers for the second quarter. Gross domestic product data on Thursday was in line with expectations, driving many investors to book profits on their positions.

"We doubt that the release would change the MPC's assessment that the ongoing recovery remains weak by historic standards," said Valentin Marinov, strategist at Citi.

"We think the policy statement will underscore the BoE's determination to lean against further back-up in short-term rates. All that could keep sterling under some pressure across the board."

The BoE surprised investors at its last meeting by issuing a statement saying a rise in short-term rates was "unwarranted".

Some investors think new BoE chief Mark Carney may be inclined to opt for further monetary easing. In its forward guidance, the bank is likely to link future interest rate moves to an improvement in the jobs market while allowing a greater tolerance for higher inflation.

"We remain sterling-bearish ... and have been viewing the recent sterling/dollar rebound as providing a renewed selling opportunity," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

could use the latitude afforded by forward guidance to pursue... (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Kevin Liffey)