* Euro/sterling firmer on month-end demand

* Euro zone sovereign buyer buoys euro/sterling - traders

* Sterling down to 2-week low vs dollar after US GDP data

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, July 31 Sterling fell to a 4-1/2 month low against the euro on Wednesday as demand for the single currency from a sovereign buyer to meet month-end commitments triggered a wave of buying, traders said.

While the transaction was routine, many traders were caught short by the sustained nature of the order and were left scrambling to buy euros to cover their positions, traders added.

That meant sterling remained broadly under pressure as the Bank of England's monetary policy committee gathers. The bank is expected to reaffirm its commitment to low interest rates on Thursday.

The euro rose to 87.465 pence, its highest level since March 12, extending gains into a seventh session. The euro has gained over 2 percent in July, leaving it on track for its best monthly performance since January.

"While the price action suggests that there is possibly an order flow going through, I don't think the euro can rise much further from here against the pound on a fundamental basis," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at Barclays.

"The ECB is likely to be more dovish this week, while we do not expect much from the BoE until next week at the Quarterly Inflation Report."

Under new governor Mark Carney, the BoE may next week lay out a plan for setting out the direction of future monetary policy, tying future moves to growth or the jobs market.

The ECB meets on Thursday and President Mario Draghi could flag a more dovish policy stance given a slight tightening in liquidity conditions.

Sterling fell against the dollar to a two-week low of $1.5125 after U.S. gross domestic product data beat expectations. The economy grew at a 1.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter.

"The dollar strengthened against the pound and the euro, as the prospect of the Fed beginning to taper its vast QE programme became more likely," said Marcus Bullus, trading director, at MB Capital. "The markets are scrambling to process the move from 'if' to 'when' the money-printing begins to wind down."

Earlier, the pound shrugged off a mixed bunch of domestic data which included a sharp drop in UK shop prices

Investors now await a Federal Reserve statement due later in the day. The Fed is likely to reassure markets that rates will stay low, even if it scales back stimulus this year. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)