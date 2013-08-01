* Sterling falls versus dollar on caution before BoE meeting

* May get short-term boost from UK PMI data at 0828 GMT

* Pound recovers from 4-1/2 month low versus euro

* BoE may highlight a commitment to keep rates low

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 1 Sterling fell against the dollar on Thursday before a Bank of England policy announcement when it may reaffirm a commitment to low interest rates for a prolonged period.

The pound recovered from an earlier 4-1/2 month low against the euro, however, ahead of a UK manufacturing activity survey due at 0828 GMT that may give the currency a brief boost if it comes in strong.

However, traders were wary that the BoE, under new governor Mark Carney, is set to lay out plans for giving "forward guidance" on monetary policy which could weigh on sterling.

The purchasing managers' index for manufacturing is expected to rise to 52.8 in July from 52.5 in June.

"We would be a bit more constructive on sterling. The UK PMI data has surprised consistently to the upside recently and this has been consistent with generally better-than-expected UK data," said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC.

Sterling fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.5159, nearing a two-week low of $1.5125 hit on Wednesday.

The euro was last down 0.2 percent at 87.30 pence, having earlier risen to as high as 87.77 pence, its strongest since mid-March.

The euro had been buoyed by demand for the single currency from a sovereign buyer to meet month-end commitments. Traders said it may drop now that month-end flows have finished.

But any gains may be limited as focus switches to the BoE announcement at 1100 GMT, when it is expected to leave interest rates and its quantitative easing total unchanged.

Some details on forward guidance may be provided in a statement, although a fuller outline will not come until next week's Quarterly Inflation Report.

"Sterling may get a short-term knee jerk reaction from the PMI data but I think the MPC and Carney factor will be lurking in the background," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX Broker at ETX Capital.

"I would expect any rallies to be short-lived."

Both sterling and the euro came under selling pressure against the dollar before interest rate decisions by the BoE and the European Central Bank, which announces a decision at 1145 GMT and holds a news conference at 1230 GMT.

This enabled the dollar to recover from falls on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave no fresh hints it was preparing to scale back stimulus at its next meeting in September. (Editing by Susan Fenton)