By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 1 Sterling rose against the euro on Thursday after the Bank of England held interest rates and issued no statement, as some participants unwound bets that it might stress commitment to a long period of low rates.

Analysts and traders said market participants had priced in a very small risk of an interest rate cut, while the pound was also boosted by a much stronger-than-expected UK manufacturing activity survey.

But the pound fell against a broadly firmer dollar and analysts expected it to be vulnerable before the BoE's quarterly Inflation Report on Wednesday. Then, new governor Mark Carney should detail plans to provide guidance on how long interest rates will stay ultra low.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 87.31 pence, below a 4-1/2 month peak of 87.77 pence hit in early trade. It was pressured after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated rates would stay low for some time.

"The UK PMI survey (on manufacturing) was a positive signal that the pick-up in momentum in the economy will continue into Q3," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

"But with the BoE looking likely to commit to low rates for the next few years it is difficult to see how the pound can benefit from improved data," he said, adding he expected it to drop below $1.50 in the next week or two.

Sterling was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5149, edging near a two-week low of $1.5125 hit on Wednesday.

"We think that the risks for sterling should remain on the downside going into the Inflation Report as we doubt that the BoE would opt for less aggressive rate guidance despite the latest economic recovery," Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi said in a note to clients.

The dollar firmed after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims at a 5-1/2 year low, a firming that may allow the Federal Reserve to start scaling back monetary stimulus soon.

Further dollar gains are likely if U.S. monthly jobs data on Friday are strong. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)