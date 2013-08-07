* Sterling falls before BoE Inflation Report

LONDON, Aug 7 Sterling fell on Wednesday before a Bank of England Inflation Report expected to point to a long period of low interest rates, which could knock the currency lower.

Market players will focus on how aggressive the BoE's new forward guidance is and whether the central bank adopts economic thresholds such as unemployment or inflation levels as a condition for when rates can rise.

Traders said many investors were betting the BoE's report would dampen UK interest rate expectations, despite recent data pointing to an improving economy.

Sterling was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5306, pulling away from a peak of $1.5392 hit on Tuesday after data showed the fastest rise in UK industrial output in nearly 2-1/2 years.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at 86.76 pence. More gains could give it the potential to target the Aug. 1 peak of 87.70 pence.

"Calendar-based guidance under two years should be temporarily sterling-supportive, while guidance beyond two years should act as a downside catalyst," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients, adding they were short of sterling, with a stop at $1.5440.

If the BoE introduces economic thresholds similar to those adopted by the U.S. Federal Reserve, this would be another signal to sell the pound, they said.

This will be the first Inflation Report presented by new BoE Governor Mark Carney, who finance minister George Osborne has asked to assess the use of thresholds and forward guidance.

Some analysts said the BoE might be more upbeat in its outlook than the market is expecting as it acknowledges that recent better UK data points to an improved economic outlook.

"There is a good chance that by the end of the day sterling hits a couple of big figures higher or lower from where we started (against the dollar) ... that really depends on what Carney says and the tone of his language," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

Short sterling futures rose on the likelihood that the BoE would guide rate hike expectations lower.

Short-term interest rates are being anchored by expectations that the central bank may signal it will keep its key policy rate low at least until late 2015/2016.

Overnight indexed swaps are pricing in the possibility of the first move in the bank rate, currently at 0.5 percent, in three years. A 25 basis point rate hike is fully factored in only in four years.