LONDON, Aug 12 Sterling rose to trade near a one-month high against the euro on Monday, as buyers including Asian investors bet improving UK data this week could boost the case for an earlier than expected rise in interest rates.

A raft of economic data, ranging from the unemployment rate, to which the Bank of England has specifically tied its monetary policy outlook, to consumer price inflation and retail sales are all due this week.

Minutes of the BoE's last policy meeting are also due.

Since Governor Mark Carney pledged to keep monetary policy easy until the jobless rate dropped to 7 percent from 7.8 percent now - a shift he said could take three years - British economic data is likely to be a major driver of sterling.

In unveiling the BoE's "forward guidance" on interest rates last week, Carney also said that if inflation was to rise faster than expected or financial stability were to be threatened, the bank could tighten policy.

In the wake of the guidance, short-term interest rate markets priced in hikes almost a year earlier than late-2016, as suggested by Carney.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 85.865 pence, extending last week's near 1 percent drop. It fell to 85.80, and a drop below 85.785 set to take the euro to a one-month low.

Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.5485, having hit $1.5574, its strongest since June 19, last Thursday, a day after the BoE unveiled its guidance.

"There is probably a bit more room for sterling upside on better data now that the latest BoE event risk is out of the way," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

He added a faster-than-expected inflation rise this week would lead to further divergence between price pressures in the euro zone and the UK and offer a selling opportunity in euro/sterling.

The yield spread between 10-year British government bonds and German Bunds hit a three-year high last week following a raft of upbeat UK economic data.

Gilts have traded in a narrow range since the BoE's guidance plan was announced last Wednesday. In late trade on Monday, September gilt futures were six ticks higher at 111.53 while yields were little change across the curve.

Ten-year gilts were yielding 2.46 percent, unchanged on the day and in the middle of the past week's trading range.

Inflation data for July is due on Tuesday. UK inflation was 2.9 percent in June, well above the BoE's target of close to, but not below, 2 percent.

"(BoE) guidance should limit volatility but will hardly cap sterling if UK data continue to surprise positively," said Olivier Korber, options strategist at Societe Generale. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)