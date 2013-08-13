* Sterling holds steady ahead of UK economic data this week

* Inflation data due at 0830 GMT

* Pound recently supported by expectations of rate hikes in 2015

* Awaits jobs report and BoE minutes

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Aug 13 Sterling was steady against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday ahead of July inflation figures that could give clues to the timing of future interest rate moves.

Data is likely to be sterling's main driver this week, starting with inflation at 0830 GMT, then unemployment and retail sales on Wednesday and Thursday. Minutes of the Bank of England's last policy meeting, after which it gave it first ever 'forward guidance' on rates, are also due.

A Reuters poll expects British consumer price inflation of 2.8 percent year-on-year in July, slightly below June's 2.9 percent reading but still well above the BoE's target of close to, but not below, 2 percent.

"Inflation data today is more important than it usually is. We are looking for a slight downside print and this could see sterling a bit lower," said Saeed Amen, FX strategist at Nomura.

The pound was flat at $1.5462, but still not far from last Thursday's $1.5574, its strongest since June 19. Resistance was cited at the 200-day moving average of $1.5529.

A lower than forecast number would weigh on the pound as it would dampen prospects of a rate hike any time soon, while above-forecast figures would be likely to support the currency.

Sterling has been supported by a recent flurry of positive data which has cause some in the markets to price in an earlier than anticipated rate hike by the Bank of England.

Last week the BoE pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative until the unemployment rate falls to 7 percent from the current 7.8 percent, a move the central bank expects to take at least until 2016.

In its historic "forward guidance", the BoE also said that if inflation was to rise faster than expected or financial stability were to be threatened, it could tighten policy.

Figures released earlier in the day showed British house price inflation leapt to 2006 levels.

The euro was flat at 85.98 pence. A drop below 85.785 set to take the euro to a one-month low.

Some analysts said a faster-than-expected inflation rise this week would lead to further divergence between price pressures in the euro zone and the UK and offer a selling opportunity in euro/sterling.

The yield spread between 10-year British government bonds and German Bunds hit a three-year high last week after UK data continued to be encouraging.

After the BoE's guidance, short-term interest rate markets priced in hikes almost a year earlier than late-2016, as suggested by the central bank.

Strategists said that the unemployment data would be one of the main releases this week as it is directly tied to future interest rates moves.

"Near-term the BoE's new (unemployment) forecasts actually show a slight rise to 7.9 percent this quarter. Should this occur already tomorrow (consensus is for it to remain at 7.8 percent), sterling may suffer," analysts at ING said. (Editing by Catherine Evans)