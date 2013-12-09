LONDON Dec 9 Sterling rose against the dollar
on Monday as investors bet that positive U.S. jobs data would
not be enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to start cutting
back its huge bond-buying programme this month.
Extending Friday's gains, which were helped by strong house
price data, the pound rose 0.2 percent to $1.6382,
edging back towards the $1.6443 it hit last week - its highest
since August 2011.
Sterling has rallied strongly since the summer as
better-than-expected UK economic data has added weight to the
view that interest rates may rise earlier than previously
expected.
Better-than-forecast U.S. jobs numbers on Friday were not
enough to convince markets that the Fed would begin tapering its
$85 billion-a-month of monetary stimulus before March, pushing
U.S. debt yields lower and dragging the dollar down.
"Payrolls were positive for risk, but not strong enough for
a taper as early as December," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst
at Western Union. "The dollar has come under pressure, which is
good for the euro and sterling.
"The question is, how far do we want to take cable before
the year-end? With tapering put off ... we've still got a few
months of party time."
Cable is the exchange rate between sterling and the dollar.
The euro was 0.2 percent lower against the pound
at 83.74 pence.
Trading volumes of sterling-dollar and euro-sterling were
both well below average levels over the past month.
Sterling also received a boost on Friday from news that
house prices rose at their fastest pace in more than six years
in November.
Nevertheless, the pound faces testing data next week in the
form of inflation and unemployment numbers and minutes from the
Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, said Western
Union's Ali. He said sterling could rise to $1.65 or $1.655 by
the end of the year.