LONDON Dec 16 Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday after three straight days of losses, as investors positioned themselves for a week of UK data that will test the pound's ability to hold onto its gains since the summer.

The pound rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.6306. After rallying to just below $1.65 on Wednesday, the pound fell back to a two-week low of $1.6263 on Friday as investors locked in profits.

The euro rose to a one-month high against the pound of 84.55 pence after data showed business activity picking up in the euro zone, and was recently up 0.1 percent at 84.39 pence.

Sterling has been one of the currency market's surprises since the summer. Better-than-expected UK economic data has added weight to the view that interest rates may rise earlier than previously expected.

But its strength could be tested this week, with inflation data due on Tuesday and minutes from the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee and jobless data coming on Wednesday.

"Cable had three days of losses from the mid-$1.64s, so a rebound was expected," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at Western Union. Cable is the dollar-sterling exchange rate.

"This week's minutes could be a problem for sterling if the MPC starts talking about exchange rates."

Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said unemployment numbers - for which the Bank of England has set a 7 percent threshold before it starts to consider raising interest rates - were the most important British data point this week.

But he added that some investors' focus had started to shift away from a potential rise in interest rates - a move that would support the pound.

Instead some are focusing on the Bank's use of so-called macroprudential tools - for instance, limiting the size of a loan relative to the value of a property in order to cool house price growth - which would be less supportive for the pound.

"The smart money has started to wake up to the fact the Bank has new tools to temper ... the housing market," he said.

Another piece of news likely to influence the pound's rate against the dollar is when the U.S. Federal Reserve decides to start scaling back its massive bond-buying programme. Some analysts expect it this week, although the consensus is still for March.

Gallo said that if the Fed started to taper this week then the pound could lose around 1.5 cents against the dollar.

British government bond prices rallied modestly on Monday but remained within the narrow price range where they have been for more than a week.

Ten-year gilt yields sank 3 basis points to 2.87 percent, but failed to break past Dec. 11's low of 2.865 percent, while their spread over 10-year German debt was little changed from Friday at 105 basis points.