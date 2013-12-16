LONDON Dec 16 Sterling rose against the dollar
on Monday after three straight days of losses, as investors
positioned themselves for a week of UK data that will test the
pound's ability to hold onto its gains since the summer.
The pound rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.6306. After rallying to just below $1.65 on Wednesday, the
pound fell back to a two-week low of $1.6263 on Friday as
investors locked in profits.
The euro rose to a one-month high against the pound
of 84.55 pence after data showed business activity
picking up in the euro zone, and was recently up 0.1 percent at
84.39 pence.
Sterling has been one of the currency market's surprises
since the summer. Better-than-expected UK economic data has
added weight to the view that interest rates may rise earlier
than previously expected.
But its strength could be tested this week, with inflation
data due on Tuesday and minutes from the Bank of England's
Monetary Policy Committee and jobless data coming on Wednesday.
"Cable had three days of losses from the mid-$1.64s, so a
rebound was expected," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst at
Western Union. Cable is the dollar-sterling exchange rate.
"This week's minutes could be a problem for sterling if the
MPC starts talking about exchange rates."
Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital
Markets, said unemployment numbers - for which the Bank of
England has set a 7 percent threshold before it starts to
consider raising interest rates - were the most important
British data point this week.
But he added that some investors' focus had started to shift
away from a potential rise in interest rates - a move that would
support the pound.
Instead some are focusing on the Bank's use of so-called
macroprudential tools - for instance, limiting the size of a
loan relative to the value of a property in order to cool house
price growth - which would be less supportive for the pound.
"The smart money has started to wake up to the fact the Bank
has new tools to temper ... the housing market," he said.
Another piece of news likely to influence the pound's rate
against the dollar is when the U.S. Federal Reserve decides to
start scaling back its massive bond-buying programme. Some
analysts expect it this week, although the consensus is still
for March.
Gallo said that if the Fed started to taper this week then
the pound could lose around 1.5 cents against the dollar.
British government bond prices rallied modestly on Monday
but remained within the narrow price range where they have been
for more than a week.
Ten-year gilt yields sank 3 basis points to 2.87
percent, but failed to break past Dec. 11's low of 2.865
percent, while their spread over 10-year German debt
was little changed from Friday at 105 basis points.