LONDON, April 25 Sterling ended the week on a solid footing, nearing recent multi-year highs against the dollar after surprisingly strong March retail sales data on Friday strengthened the view that the UK economy is growing at a faster pace than most of its peers.

It was the third week in a row the British pound has strengthened against the dollar, its longest streak of weekly gains since November last year.

Last week, sterling rose as high as $1.6842, its strongest against the U.S. currency in 4 1/2 years. The surprisingly punchy retail sales figures on Friday lifted sterling to within a whisker of that level again but could not propel it higher.

At 1445 GMT the pound was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1.6818, after trading as high as $1.6834 after the data.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 82.25 pence.

Figures on Friday showed that retail sales posted a monthly gain of 0.1 percent in March, compared with economists' forecasts of a 0.4 percent decline. They rose 4.2 percent on an annual basis, more than the 3.8 percent increase predicted by economists.

Traders will get the first glimpse of how the British economy performed in the first quarter on Tuesday next week, with a Reuters poll of 50 economists pointing to a strong 0.9 percent expansion.

The risks are it could be even higher, economists say, but will it be strong enough to push sterling to a new multi-year peak and within touching distance of $1.70?

"The data has to be resolutely good, good enough so that the market goes into May with the view that the Bank of England will give the (upcoming) quarterly Inflation Report a little bit of a hawkish edge to it," said Stephen Gallo, senior FX strategist at BMO Capital Markets in London.

"Positioning is pretty stretched - the market is getting a little bit cautious about adding to sterling longs up here," Gallo said, noting that traders and investors have had a good run buying the pound recently.

Traders continue to bet that the BoE will raise interest rates early next year. That gives sterling an interest rate advantage over other currencies such as the dollar and euro, whose central banks are not expected to start lifting borrowing costs from record lows until much later.

"The picture in the UK is a very resilient one and is building the case for a normalization of monetary policy. We're not there yet, but to the extent that that's the case, sterling will continue to be a favourite," said Phyllis Papadavid, senior strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

British government bonds were little moved by the retail sales data, and instead rallied with German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries as heightened tension in Ukraine pushed riskier assets lower and safe-haven bonds higher.

The 10-year gilt yield was last down almost 5 basis points on the day at 2.647 percent, its lowest level in over a week. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Andy Bruce; editing by Andrew Roche)