LONDON May 6 Sterling rose to its highest
against the dollar in nearly five years on Tuesday, buoyed by a
survey showing Britain's services sector expanded faster than
expected in April.
The dollar struggled as U.S. yields
remained subdued with investors focused on benign inflationary
conditions in the United States that are likely to keep the
Federal Reserve from tightening policy in the near term.
In contrast, expectations that the Bank of England may have
to tighten policy early next year are relatively strong.
Sterling overnight interbank average rates - the very short-term
interest rates which form the basis of lending costs to the
wider economy - are pricing in the chance of the first rate hike
in early 2015.
Sterling rose 0.75 percent to $1.6996, with bulls
now targeting $1.70, a level last seen in August 2009. Sterling,
on a trade-weighted basis, rose to its highest since late 2008
of 86.9. The gains came amid higher-than-usual volumes on
the Reuters Matching system.
The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI)
rose to 58.7 in April from 57.6 in March, far above the 50
threshold for growth. A Reuters poll had forecast an unchanged
reading.
The data followed a strong showing in the manufacturing
sector too, all of which pointed to a firm start to the second
quarter. Some economists are expecting the UK economy to grow at
more than 1 percent, quarter-on-quarter.
In the first quarter, British growth was 0.8 percent,
picking up from 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013. That
put it on course for a 3.1 percent expansion year-on-year.
"Sterling/dollar for now looks on course to test $1.70 with
data surprising on the upside," FXPro economist Simon Smith
said. "But above $1.70, it could get a bit tough, with a lot
depending on next week's inflation report from the BoE. If it is
a hawkish report, we could see more gains."
INFLATION REPORT
The quarterly inflation report is due next week as the BoE
moves towards a broader assessment of slack in the labour market
and the economy as part of its forward guidance policy for
markets. It starts a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
It could also address the issue of rising house prices in
the inflation report. BoE deputy governor John Cunliffe said
recently that it would be dangerous to ignore the momentum of
rising house prices.
Many economists argue that Britain's upturn is largely a
matter of rising house prices in a small number of cities,
fuelling the same sort of bubble that prefaced the financial
crisis of 2007-8.
As a result, many are now speculating that some sort of
prudential steps maybe in store, potentially delaying a rise in
rates that markets have priced in. Any delay in tightening
monetary policy could prompt sterling to give up some of its
hefty gains.
"From a technical level, we are recommending to investors
that they short the pound at $1.69-$1.70 and take profits to a
drop to $1.66," Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan
said.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at 82 pence, not
far from its two-month trough of 81.955 pence struck late last
month. The shared currency has struggled against the pound given
a widening gap between euro zone government bond yields
and UK gilts.
While the BoE is expected to tighten policy, the European
Central Bank is grappling with the threat of disinflation in the
euro zone. The ECB meets on Thursday in Brussels, though it is
widely expected to stand pat on rates.
(Editing by Louise Ireland/Ruth Pitchford)