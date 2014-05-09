LONDON May 9 Sterling hit its highest against the euro in almost three months on bets the European Central Bank will soon cut interest rates while the Bank of England is preparing to raise them. But the pound posted its biggest fall against the dollar in three months, as well.

The difference between two-year UK and euro zone bond yields widened to 64 basis points, the biggest gap in favour of sterling since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008, when U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed.

But sterling succumbed to profit-taking against the dollar after hitting its highest in almost four years earlier this week, narrowly failing to hurdle the psychologically key barrier of $1.70.

"Sterling is looking a little bit stretched - positions are a little bit over-extended - and I wouldn't be surprised if we see a little more of a correction in the coming days," said Ian Stannard, senior currency strategist at Morgan Stanley in London. "But overall the fundamentals are still quite positive, and we saw that from today's data."

Figures on Friday showed UK factory output grew at its fastest pace for a calendar quarter in nearly three years during the first three months of 2014. In addition, the trade deficit narrowed slightly in March.

At 1455 GMT, the euro was little changed on the day at 81.70 pence. Earlier in the day it reached a near three-month low of 81.56 pence.

The pound fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to trade at $1.6840, marking the biggest one-day fall since early February. Earlier this week, it traded as high as $1.6996, a level not seen since August 2009.

Trade-weighted sterling was lower on the day but remained near this week's five-year peak. It chalked up its fourth weekly increase in a row, its best run this year.

Money market traders expect the BoE to start raising interest rates in the first quarter of next year. Economists at Citi reckon the first move will come in November this year.

Either way, the BoE's stance contrasts sharply with the ECB's. ECB president Mario Draghi said on Thursday the central bank would be "comfortable" easing policy next month to combat the threat of deflation and effects of a strong currency.

As expected, the Bank of England took no action and issued no statement on policy after its May meeting on Thursday. All eyes are now on what clues the Bank gives on the rate outlook in Wednesday's Inflation Report.

"We remain constructive on sterling and continue to favour adding on dips," said Josh O'Byrne, currency strategist at Citi in London. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Larry King)