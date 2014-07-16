By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, July 16
LONDON, July 16 Sterling dipped on Wednesday
after British wage data fell short of forecasts, failing to
provide more evidence of a pick up in demand-led pressure on
prices following a jump in inflation last month.
The debate over the strength of Britain's economic recovery,
and the chances of the Bank of England raising interest rates
before the end of the year, has moved on from employment to
centre around inflation and wage growth.
The pound hit an almost six-year high of $1.7192 on
Tuesday after June numbers showed a sharp rise in inflation to
1.9 percent, within touching distance of the Bank of England's 2
percent target.
But data on Wednesday showed total pay including bonuses
rose an annual 0.3 percent in March-May, the weakest growth
since the depths of the financial crisis five years ago and
below a consensus forecast of 0.5 percent.
The pound dipped after the numbers to a session low of
$1.7113 and was last trading at $1.7130, down 0.1 percent on the
day. It was slightly firmer against the euro at 79.05 pence per
euro.
"The immediate reaction to the data was lower," said Kiran
Kowshik, a currency strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
"But we don't think that's the main message here. The jobs
market continues to tighten and yesterday's data tells us that
the UK is one of the few markets where inflation is coming back
and interest rate rises are on the cards."
UNSHAKEN
The pound has been on a bull run for a year now, gaining
almost 15 percent against the dollar and just over 10 percent
against the euro. Faith in that rally has been questioned on
several occasions this year, but for now seems hard to shake.
The Bank of England is expected to be the first major
western central bank to raise interest rates. Of its developed
world peers, only New Zealand is currently raising rates and
that has underpinned the pound, particularly against the euro in
the past month.
"As long as the correct fundamentals collaborate together,
this rally might not be over yet," said Jameel Ahmad, Chief
Market Analyst at retail trading platform FXTM.
"The next major resistance level is located at $1.7250. This
valuation might require some more time to reach, but
sterling/dollar bulls are proving resilient thus far."
As big an issue for sterling, given how much good news is
priced in, may be the changing outlook for policy in the United
States over the next few months.
It was U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's warning
that interest rates could yet rise earlier than markets expect
that brought the pound down off its highs on Tuesday.
But financial markets in general look sceptical about the
Fed's will to get on with normalising interest rates - or the
likelihood that inflation will bring much pressure to bear on
them to do so.
"The broader message, from the UK and elsewhere, is that
wages are not on the rise, inflation is not really an issue so
the central banks are going to keep policy very loose for a long
time to come," BNP's Kowshik said.
"Even in the UK, where we have the most hawkish of the major
central banks, wage growth tells you that rates will only need
to rise gradually and that will keep appetite for risk strong."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)