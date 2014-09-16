(Updates after inflation data, details, fresh quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 16 Sterling fell towards recent
lows on Tuesday, keeping the cost of hedging against sharp
swings over the next week at its highest in four years, as
Scotland's vote on independence approaches.
Investors briefly focussed on UK inflation data, after days
of heated debate on the Scottish referendum debate, where the
pound is centre-stage. But inflation fell in line with forecasts
and did little to divert attention from the possible break up of
the United Kingdom.
Annual consumer inflation for August was at 1.5 percent,
slightly lower than 1.6 percent seen in July. That was well
below the Bank of England's (BoE) target of 2 percent,
suggesting the central bank would be in no hurry to tighten
policy.
Sterling was down 0.3 percent at $1.6175, having
fallen to a 10-month low of $1.6052 last week. The euro was up
0.4 percent at 80.02 pence.
"In the bigger picture, what we had previously was UK
interest rate hike expectations were driving the pound higher.
But with inflation pretty subdued, monetary policy is likely to
remain unchanged," said Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western
Union.
"At the same time, what is hurting sterling is all the
uncertainty over Scotland and what could happen to the remaining
UK, in case of a `Yes' vote."
Sterling has lost 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this
month, amid concern a Scottish vote for independence would
undermine investment and growth and prompt the BoE to push back
an expected rise in interest rates.
A split is also likely to see the remaining UK left with
more debt, which could lead to a possible credit downgrade by
rating agencies and outflows from Britain. Uncertainty over
North Sea oil revenues, possible trade barriers between the two
countries and, crucially, the issue of which currency the Scots
would use were also weighing on sentiment.
UNCERTAINTY
Investors have been unwinding expectations of a UK rate hike
since the middle of last month. Data showed wage inflation was
rather subdued and the BoE said that unless wages and salaries
started to rise, tighter monetary policy was unlikely.
Markets are pricing in a small chance of the first rate hike
in the spring of 2015.
Given all the uncertainty over the Scottish vote and
question marks over the durability of the UK economy, hedge
funds continued to seek protection against near-term swings in
sterling. Many were buying options with downward strikes
-betting on more declines, traders said.
Risk reversals, a gauge of demand for options on a currency
rising or falling, were showing an increasing bias for sterling
weakness against both the dollar and the euro.
One-week sterling-dollar implied volatility
jumped to its highest since 2010 last week and remained around
the same levels on Tuesday - implying the maximum swing in value
over the course of a year at 16 percent.
Thursday's vote in Scotland still carries substantial risks
for that pricing, which implies a drop of 3-5 U.S. cents in
sterling from current levels. A number of analysts have said
sterling would fall more than that in the event of a "Yes" vote.
RBC Capital said investors they have spoken in the past week
are looking for sterling to drop $1.50 in case Scotland voted to
become independent.
"Most agreed it would hit there and gradually recover. A
minority claimed that the cable will continue to drift lower
from $1.50. This is because some of the damage will switch BoE
bias to outright dovish for a long while," RBC said in a note.
(Editing by Louise Ireland, Larry King)