LONDON Oct 14 Sterling fell to a one-month low against the euro while 10-year gilt yields dropped to the lowest since June last year after UK inflation slowed more than expected, pushing back expectations of a rise in UK interest rates.

Sterling extended its losses on the day to 0.75 percent, falling as low $1.5959, its lowest in a month and not far from an 11-month low of $1.5943 struck earlier this month.

The euro rose 0.25 percent to 79.475 pence, its highest level in four weeks.

British 10-year government bond yields fell by more than 3 basis points after the data to hit a low of 2.136 percent, a level last seen in June last year.

Gilts' yield spread over Bunds tightened by more than 3 basis points to as little as 125.0 basis points, while the December gilt future hit a contract high and short sterling interest rate futures rallied strongly <0#FSS:>.

UK consumer prices rose 1.2 percent on the year in September, compared with 1.5 percent in August as the prices of food and motor fuels both fell, the Office for National Statistics said. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and David Milliken; editing by Patrick Graham)