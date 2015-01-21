(Updates, adds details, quotes)

By Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham

LONDON Jan 21 Sterling fell close to 18-month lows against the dollar on Wednesday, after minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting showed two members had dropped their call for a hike in interest rates.

The pound recovered some ground late in the European session on the back of a bounce for the euro against the dollar, but it still lost around a quarter of a percent against the U.S. currency on the day and 0.7 percent against the euro.

The minutes led investors to push back expectations for a first interest rate hike by the BoE well into next year. .

All eyes now turn to the European Central Bank's decision on Thursday on whether to launch outright money-printing for the first time. A euro zone source told Reuters on Wednesday the bank's Executive Board has proposed a programme that would see it buy 50 billion euros ($58 billion) in bonds per month starting in March.

"We may well see some volatility around the decision tomorrow, but the bottom line is that the interbank market is very definitely short of euros and short of sterling," said a currency dealer with one international bank in London.

"For me that means the overall direction is still down, but that also means we will see rallies along the way. I would view some of them as a chance to sell again."

External members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee Martin Weale and Ian McCafferty, who since August had called for an end to record-low interest rates, said a rate rise now might cause below-target inflation to become entrenched.

As a result, they dropped their call for higher rates and the committee voted 9-0 for rates to stay low, compared with the consensus forecast for a 7-2 vote in favour of holding them.

Sterling fell to the day's low of $1.5076 afterwards, before recovering to $1.5124, almost a cent above an 18-month trough struck in early January. It weakened to 77.15 pence per euro before recovering to 76.66 pence.

"Two more policymakers have voted for no change and that means there is unlikely to be a rate hike over the next 12 months," said Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit Agricole.

"It aligns the market thinking with that of the MPC."

Data also showed the pay of British workers grew faster than inflation again in November, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.8 percent, its lowest in more than six years.

Traders said the broader weakness of the euro was likely to keep losses in sterling against the single currency limited.

"Sterling is likely to brush off the fact that interest rates won't rise this year and we expect it to continue to outperform the struggling euro," said Andy Scott, associate director at HiFX. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)