| LONDON, April 2
take centre-stage for sterling on Thursday, driving it lower as
investors focused on a TV debate between Britain's party leaders
later in the day.
Prime Minister David Cameron will face off against six
political rivals in the first and only full televised debate
ahead of unusually close national elections on May 7.
Neither Cameron's Conservatives nor Ed Miliband's Labour
Party have a clear lead in the polls, while a possible
referendum on Britain's EU membership, promised by the
Conservatives, is adding to nervousness among investors.
Data released on Thursday showed growth in Britain's
construction industry slowed in March, although confidence hit a
nine-year high.
Sterling weakened to an intraday low of $1.4800 after the
data from $1.4835 beforehand, leaving it down 0.1
percent against a broadly weaker dollar. The euro strengthened
to 73.025 pence, up half a percent on the day.
"The data in the UK has been OK recently but all the
attention is starting to be on the election," said Michael
Sneyd, a currency strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
"Even if we were to get really strong upside surprises in UK
data, I don't think it's going to be enough to move sterling
ahead of early May."
Data showing Britain's manufacturing sector grew at the
fastest rate in eight months in March gave the pound little
respite on Wednesday.
The inclusion of seven parties in Thursday's debate,
including anti-EU UKIP, is seen as a sign of just how fragmented
Britain's political landscape has become.
Reflecting investor nervousness, the two-month implied
volatility, which investors can buy to hedge against
big swings in sterling's exchange rate over the election and in
the three weeks after it, remained close to a 3-1/2-year high
hit earlier in the week of 13.2 percent.
"Focus on politics (is) likely to continue to intensify into
this evening's debate (and) could act as a drag on sterling
given anticipated volatility," wrote Citi analysts in a research
note.
