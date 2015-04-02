By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
| LONDON, April 2
LONDON, April 2 Political worries took
centre-stage for sterling on Thursday, driving it lower as
investors focused on a TV debate between Britain's party leaders
later in the day.
A surge for the euro against the dollar dominated trading as
Europe wound down for the Easter holiday weekend, with many
traders moving to remove exposure to U.S. jobs numbers on
Friday, a holiday in most of Europe.
But while the pound matched the dollar's one percent fall,
reaching 73.31 pence per euro, it made no progress
against the greenback to compensate, steady at $1.4813.
"A couple of things suggest the market is starting to get
concerned about UK political risk," said Kathleen Brooks,
research director at retail platform Forex.com in London.
"Volatility in dollar-sterling options expiring in 3 months'
time is at a 4-year high, and has been steadily rising as we
move into UK election season. This compares with dollar-yen,
where volatility has moderated. The pound is one of the most
volatile currencies in the G10 as we lead up to polling day."
Prime Minister David Cameron will face off against six
political rivals at 1900 GMT on Thursday, the first and only
full televised debate ahead of unusually tight national
elections on May 7.
Neither Cameron's Conservatives nor Ed Miliband's Labour
Party have a clear lead in the polls, while a possible
referendum on Britain's EU membership, promised by the
Conservatives, is adding to nervousness among investors.
Data released on Thursday showed growth in Britain's
construction industry slowed in March, although confidence hit a
nine-year high.
"The data in the UK has been OK recently but all the
attention is starting to be on the election," said Michael
Sneyd, a currency strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
"Even if we were to get really strong upside surprises in UK
data, I don't think it's going to be enough to move sterling
ahead of early May."
Data showing Britain's manufacturing sector grew at the
fastest rate in eight months in March gave the pound little
respite on Wednesday.
The inclusion of seven parties in Thursday's debate,
including anti-EU UKIP, is seen as a sign of just how fragmented
Britain's political landscape has become.
Two-month implied volatility, which investors can
buy to hedge against big swings in sterling's exchange rate over
the election and in the three weeks after it, remained close to
13.2 percent, a 3-1/2-year high hit earlier in the week.
"Focus on politics (is) likely to continue to intensify into
this evening's debate (and) could act as a drag on sterling,"
wrote Citi analysts in a research note.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)