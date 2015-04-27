LONDON, April 27 Sterling hit a seven-week high against the dollar on Monday, as some of the pessimism from uncertainty over next week's UK parliamentary election waned with the focus on first quarter growth data due out the next day.

Growth is forecast to have moderated in the first quarter, slowing to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent, while for the year gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to have eased to 2.6 percent from 3 percent..

Sterling hit a seven-week high of $1.5190 early in the European session, before easing back slightly to trade at $1.5165 as some investors booked profits on the latest rally.

Sterling was flat against the euro at 71.65 pence .

"From a technical perspective, sterling finally succeeding in closing above $1.50 suggests a more bullish mid-term outlook. Having said that, sterling will face downside risks if GDP does come in below expectations and sentiment is weighed down by the election," said Jameel Ahmad, chief market strategist at FXTM.

Sterling made impressive gains last week, rising 1.5 percent against the dollar, lifted by a growing view within the nine-member monetary policy committee of the Bank of England that the next move by the central bank will be a rate hike.

The BoE also flagged upside risks to inflation in its minutes released last week.

"However, these gains are going to be hard to hold onto as the election nears, with a hung parliament all but certain," said Angus Campbell, senior analyst at FxPro.

Indeed, investors have been buying insurance to hedge against bouts of volatility in the currency in the weeks around the May 7 poll. Polls show the governing Conservative and opposition Labour neck and neck, making a 'hung parliament' likely, in which no single party commands a majority.

Still, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Friday that sterling has remained surprisingly resilient to election risks, adding the pound will ultimately be driven by the solid growth of the British economy. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Kevin Liffey)