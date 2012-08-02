LONDON Aug 2 Trade-weighted sterling fell to its lowest in three weeks on Thursday, tracking the British pound's losses against the euro, data from the Bank of England showed.

The BoE's trade-weighted sterling index fell to 83.6, its lowest level since July 13. The drop came as the euro rose to its highest in three weeks, rising to 79.06 pence and extending gains into a third straight day on expectations that the European Central Bank could announce strong measures to stem the debt crisis.

(reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Nia Williams)