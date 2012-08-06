LONDON Aug 6 Trade-weighted sterling fell to its lowest in three weeks on Monday, following the British pound's drop against the euro, data from the Bank of England showed.

The BoE's trade-weighted sterling index fell to 83.5, its lowest level since July 12. The fall came as the euro hovered near its highest in nearly a month, having earlier risen to 79.425 pence.

