LONDON, June 1 Sterling fell to a fresh 4-1/2 month low against the dollar while UK gilt futures gained on Friday after UK manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in three years and kept alive chances of more monetary easing by the Bank of England.

Sterling dropped to $1.5277 from around $1.5314 before the data was released, and its lowest since mid-January. The euro rose to its highest against the pound since May 22, climbing to 80.765 from around 80.60 pence before the survey was released.

September gilt futures extended gains by more than 10 ticks to hit a contract high of 120.99, up 38 ticks on the day. The yield on 10-year gilts fell to a new record low at 1.53 percent.

The FTSE 100 index reverses early gains, falling 0.2 percent.

