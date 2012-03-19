* Demand from UK importers to buy euros hampers sterling
* Many keen to buy above 1.20 euros, or below 83.33 pence
* Further demand possible on approach to 80 pence
* Corporate flows will not impact longer-term picture
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, March 19 Demand from UK importers and
euro zone exporters to buy euros and sell sterling could make
the pound's ascent against the single currency a slow grind,
despite the debt crisis hanging over Europe.
The UK runs a trade deficit with the euro bloc, its main
trading partner, which tends to push the euro higher against the
pound. Although these trade flows are a relatively small part of
the foreign exchange market, some traders and analysts say they
are limiting the pound's rise.
Sterling has strengthened as investors have sought shelter
from the euro zone crisis in UK government bonds and property.
However, the pound has stayed in a range against the euro since
mid-January, stuck below an early January high of 82.22 pence
per euro.
"Obviously you have economic data, surprises, sovereign
worries, flows etc, but the corporate market does influence
currency rates and where we tend to find ranges settling," said
Lee McDarby, head of corporate dealing at Investec Bank PLC.
The Bank for International Settlement's 2010 triennial
foreign exchange survey showed non-financial customers, which
includes corporations and governments, made up 13 percent of the
$4 trillion dollar a day global forex market.
UK companies tend to focus on the sterling/euro rate
rather than the euro/sterling rate which
is more commonly used among other market participants. Since the
beginning of the year, sterling has pivoted around 1.20 euros,
prompting bouts of euro buying by UK importers above that level,
which equates to 83.33 pence per euro.
The 1.20 level is attractive given the average sterling/euro
rate for the past 12 months is around 1.16 euros per pound.
"Recently they (UK importers) will often just think about
1.20 as a psychological level and they want to see that 2 after
the 1 when they're booking," Investec's McDarby said.
The euro hit a one-month low of 82.83 pence on Monday,
equivalent to 1.2072 euros. Even if it falls further, corporate
demand is likely to resurface towards the 80 pence mark,
equivalent to 1.25 euros.
The latest UK trade data showed Britain imported 13.863
billion pounds in goods from the euro zone in January, against
11.656 billion pounds exported. Importers who buy foreign
products are natural sellers of their own currency, while
exporters are natural buyers.
The need to cut the deficit leaves UK finance minister
George Osborne little room for growth-boosting measures in this
week's budget, and steps to encourage companies to invest are
expected to have limited impact.
Trade flows may be one reason why those in the market who
had expected sterling to gain more quickly due to the euro zone
debt crisis and an improving UK economy have been disappointed.
"I thought euro/sterling would be a lot weaker," said Chris
Turner, head of currency strategy at ING, adding he had expected
it to be below 82 pence by now.
PERCEPTIONS MATTER
The influence of corporate activity is limited in a foreign
exchange market dominated by large banks, pension funds, hedge
funds and central banks. It may hamper sterling in the
short-term, but will peter out quickly if perceptions about the
euro zone or UK economy change.
"Corporate flow would only influence for a short time, a bit
like an option barrier," a trader at a UK bank said.
As companies seek to hedge their foreign exchange exposure
in order to protect themselves against unfavourable currency
moves, they tend to focus on round numbers, which means they can
be very active at particular levels.
"Clearly there is usually demand to sell sterling around
1.20, so that is going to be good support for euro/sterling
around here," said Lloyds currency strategist Adrian Schmidt.
Between 2003 and 2007, when the euro was stuck in a tight
65-70 pence range many companies became complacent about the
need to hedge and were burnt when the financial crisis caused
the pound to lose 20-30 percent of its value. Now, however, they
are keen to act as soon as the pound reaches attractive levels.
Analysts say a sharp move in the euro against the pound is
unlikely until there are significant changes in the economic
outlook or, for instance, the euro zone debt crisis spreads
beyond Greece or the UK's credit rating is downgraded.
"The market doesn't like to discern a difference between the
euro and sterling ... You have to take a particular economic
view between the two but because they are trading partners their
cycles are hand-in-hand," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist
at Bank of New York Mellon.