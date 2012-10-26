LONDON Oct 26 Sterling rose to a three-week high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Friday, buoyed by gains against the euro on strong UK growth data and less chances of monetary easing.

Sterling's trade-weighted index rose to 84.2, its strongest since Oct. 2.

The gains came as the euro dropped against the pound to hit a three-week low of 80.02 pence, pressured also by concerns about political uncertainty in Greece. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)