LONDON Dec 14 Sterling rose to a nine-month high versus a basket of currencies on Wednesday, reflecting strong gains against the euro as the single currency fell broadly on concerns about a lack of progress in dealing with the region's debt crisis.

Sterling's trade-weighted index rose to 81.1, its strongest since early March, according to data compiled by the Bank of England.

The gains came as the euro fell as low as 83.84 pence, its weakest in more than nine months. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)