LONDON Dec 6 Sterling held steady against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates and the quantitative easing programme unchanged, as expected.

Sterling was at $1.6115, compared to $1.6107 before the BoE announcement. Against the euro the pound was trading at 81.10 pence per euro, unchanged from before the announcement. (Reporting by Philip Baillie, Editing by Anirban Nag)