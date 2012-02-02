* Some investors take aim at euro/Swiss peg via options
* Drop below 1.20 francs per euro will be temporary
* SNB expected to intervene and defend peg
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 2 Some investors are betting
the Swiss National Bank's resolve to cap the franc's rise will
be challenged soon, with expectations of a massive injection of
European Central Bank funds keeping the safe-haven Swiss
currency buoyant.
Traders say demand is rising for short-dated downside
options - bets the euro will fall against the franc - on the
common currency dropping below the 1.20 franc floor.
One-month implied volatility has risen to 5
percent from around 4.3 percent at the start of this week,
suggesting traders see more turbulence in the exchange rate.
Risk-reversals, a measure of the relative demand for options
on the euro rising or falling against the franc, are showing a
renewed bias for more euro weakness and edging back to levels
seen just after the SNB introduced the floor.
Benchmark one-month euro/Swiss franc 25-delta risk reversals
are showing a premium of around 1.25 in favour
of bets on a weaker euro, having tumbled to almost flat after
the SNB announced the peg on Sept. 6.
That said, the SNB has been categoric that it will defend
the peg with all its might, reiterating its pledge even after
Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned in January over a
controversial currency trade.
While the stirrings in the options market may herald a
challenge to the floor, it is seen unlikely to collapse.
"There has been some buying for downside options in the
euro/Swiss franc with strikes below the 1.20 floor, but the
flows have been far less than in euro/dollar options," Olivier
Korber, options strategist at Societe Generale.
He found the move in risk reversals strange as the SNB's
floor was "very credible" and unlikely to break.
That could be changing in coming months.
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has encouraged
safe-haven inflows into the franc. Now the market is gearing up
for a second massive cash injection by the ECB via relatively
cheap three-year loans. This would tend to weaken the euro.
Speculation is brewing the ECB could inject nearly a
trillion euros on Feb. 29, having pumped in 489 billion euros in
the first such operation in December.
"That will create a wall of liquidity into the Swissie that
the SNB won't be able to withstand and by the third quarter that
floor will break," said Ronald Leven, executive director,
research at Morgan Stanley. He expects the floor to be tested
and that the SNB will then look to establish a new one.
The SNB capped the rising franc at 1.20 to the euro after
mounting worries about contagion from the euro zone crisis drove
the Swiss currency to record highs last year, and raised the
spectre of a recession in export-driven Switzerland.
HOLDING WELL
So far, the floor has held well and few in the market have
been willing to take on the SNB. But the euro hit a 4-1/2 month
low of 1.2025 francs earlier this week, raising expections the
SNB could intervene yet again to drive the franc lower.
While currency traders say orders to sell the euro if it
falls below the 1.20 franc peg are building, most analysts say
any breach is likely to be temporary and have little doubt the
SNB will defend the floor with all resources at its disposal.
For that reason, they say, it might be a good strategy to
build long euro/short franc positions at these levels.
"If the 1.20 level is breached even if only temporarily, the
SNB will have to absorb a sizeable flow of euro/Swiss offers,"
Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi said. "We reckon
that the SNB may have to implement double its September
intervention amount (about 5 bln francs) to defend the peg."
The common currency could rally against the Swiss franc on
the back of any SNB intervention, analysts say.
Geoffrey Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura,
recommended investors double their long euro/Swiss franc
exposure as he thinks the floor is "absolutely credible" and
sees no change in policy after Hildebrand's resignation.
He said investors should buy euros on the currency's drop
below 1.21 francs with a target of 1.2450 and stop-losses at
1.1990.