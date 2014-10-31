LONDON Oct 31 Currency investors have started to hedge against sharp moves in the Swiss franc, just a month before a referendum in Switzerland on whether the central bank should be required to increase its gold reserves.

The one-month euro/Swiss franc implied volatility , a gauge to show how much a currency is likely to swing, rose to above 3 percent for the first time in three weeks to trade around 3.35 percent on Friday.

Traders said the one-month options cover the vote on gold reserves to be held Nov. 30. The Swiss People's Party has put forward an initiative called "Save our Swiss gold" to prevent the Swiss National Bank from offloading its gold reserves, obliging it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold.

Until late last week, many investors were nonchalant about hedging their exposure. But recent polls have showed decent support for "Save our gold," and traders and analysts said the vote was getting more attention among hedge funds and investors.

A poll on Friday showed 38 percent of respondents were in favour of the initiative, down from 45 percent in a poll in the paper last week. Some 47 percent of those surveyed opposed the proposals. Fifteen 15 percent remained undecided.

A more reliable and widely watched poll published last Friday showed the initiative has the support of 44 percent of the public. While support for such initiatives tends to wane as the vote approaches, investors are nonetheless wary.

"There is some nervousness and as a risk event the focus is increasing," said Beat Siegenthaler, a strategist at UBS, Zurich. "Chances of the a `Yes' vote are low, but if it does happen there will be huge implications, and just not for gold."

A "Yes" vote would send jitters through both the gold and currency markets, since it would require the Swiss National Bank to massively bolster its holdings of the precious metal.

The SNB would need to buy around 1,500 tonnes to meet the requirements, driving up gold prices. It could also endanger the central bank's three-year-old cap on the franc's value against the euro, by giving the bank less flexibility to buy foreign currency to defend the minimum exchange rate.

The SNB set a cap of 1.20 Swiss francs to the euro to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation.

"Anything Swiss is being bid," said a chief options trader at an European bank in London. "There is a bit more risk premium being attached to the gold referendum, and we have seen the one-month euro/Swiss franc vols rise on the back of that."

SNB OPPOSITION

The SNB opposes the initiative as higher gold holdings would escalate costs for the central bank and could lead to losses. Four years ago, the SNB came under strong criticism domestically after its currency interventions led to sharp losses.

The bank invests the bulk of its 522 billion francs worth of currency reserves in euros and about a third in U.S. dollars. Gold's share has been falling in recent years and now accounts for about 7 percent of its balance sheet.

A "Yes" vote would see it more than double the quantity of gold holdings. And given the preponderance of euros in its FX reserves, that would most likely require selling euros, threatening the euro/Swiss franc floor.

Of course, a "Yes" vote will not restrict the SNB from expanding its balance sheet. It can still print Swiss francs to weaken the currency, but that would entail considerable costs - it would still need to buy more gold to meet the requirements.

Currency investors are aware of this and some are betting that the floor will be threatened if there is a "Yes" vote.

"There are some who are of the view that the euro/Swiss franc pair will fall towards the floor and the SNB will be forced to protect it," said another options trader in London. (Reporting by Anirban Nag)