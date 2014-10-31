LONDON Oct 31 Currency investors have started
to hedge against sharp moves in the Swiss franc, just a month
before a referendum in Switzerland on whether the central bank
should be required to increase its gold reserves.
The one-month euro/Swiss franc implied volatility
, a gauge to show how much a currency is likely to
swing, rose to above 3 percent for the first time in three weeks
to trade around 3.35 percent on Friday.
Traders said the one-month options cover the vote on gold
reserves to be held Nov. 30. The Swiss People's Party has put
forward an initiative called "Save our Swiss gold" to prevent
the Swiss National Bank from offloading its gold reserves,
obliging it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold.
Until late last week, many investors were nonchalant about
hedging their exposure. But recent polls have showed decent
support for "Save our gold," and traders and analysts said the
vote was getting more attention among hedge funds and investors.
A poll on Friday showed 38 percent of respondents were in
favour of the initiative, down from 45 percent in a poll in the
paper last week. Some 47 percent of those surveyed opposed the
proposals. Fifteen 15 percent remained undecided.
A more reliable and widely watched poll published last
Friday showed the initiative has the support of 44 percent of
the public. While support for such initiatives
tends to wane as the vote approaches, investors are nonetheless
wary.
"There is some nervousness and as a risk event the focus is
increasing," said Beat Siegenthaler, a strategist at UBS,
Zurich. "Chances of the a `Yes' vote are low, but if it does
happen there will be huge implications, and just not for gold."
A "Yes" vote would send jitters through both the gold and
currency markets, since it would require the Swiss National Bank
to massively bolster its holdings of the precious metal.
The SNB would need to buy around 1,500 tonnes to meet the
requirements, driving up gold prices. It could also
endanger the central bank's three-year-old cap on the franc's
value against the euro, by giving the bank less
flexibility to buy foreign currency to defend the minimum
exchange rate.
The SNB set a cap of 1.20 Swiss francs to the euro to help
stave off recession and the threat of deflation.
"Anything Swiss is being bid," said a chief options trader
at an European bank in London. "There is a bit more risk premium
being attached to the gold referendum, and we have seen the
one-month euro/Swiss franc vols rise on the back of that."
SNB OPPOSITION
The SNB opposes the initiative as higher gold holdings would
escalate costs for the central bank and could lead to losses.
Four years ago, the SNB came under strong criticism domestically
after its currency interventions led to sharp losses.
The bank invests the bulk of its 522 billion francs worth of
currency reserves in euros and about a third in U.S. dollars.
Gold's share has been falling in recent years and now accounts
for about 7 percent of its balance sheet.
A "Yes" vote would see it more than double the quantity of
gold holdings. And given the preponderance of euros in its FX
reserves, that would most likely require selling euros,
threatening the euro/Swiss franc floor.
Of course, a "Yes" vote will not restrict the SNB from
expanding its balance sheet. It can still print Swiss francs to
weaken the currency, but that would entail considerable costs -
it would still need to buy more gold to meet the requirements.
Currency investors are aware of this and some are betting
that the floor will be threatened if there is a "Yes" vote.
"There are some who are of the view that the euro/Swiss
franc pair will fall towards the floor and the SNB will be
forced to protect it," said another options trader in London.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)