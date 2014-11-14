LONDON Nov 14 The Swiss franc inched up to a 26-month high against the euro on Friday, after growth data from the euro zone's two biggest economies failed to cool bets for more monetary easing from the European Central Bank.

Germany narrowly dodged recession, with gross domestic output up 0.1 percent in the third quarter, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and up from a revised 0.1 percent fall in the second quarter. France, the euro zone's second biggest economy, eked out a surprising 0.3 percent expansion in the quarter.

The euro fell to 1.20165 francs, its lowest level since September 2012, and bringing the Swiss National Bank's cap of 1.20 francs per euro into the picture.

The franc has inched higher over the past month and speculation has intensified that Switzerland's central bank will step in to weaken the currency against the euro.

The SNB has successfully kept a lid on the franc's gains since it introduced the cap in September 2011 and says it has not had to intervene to reinforce it for more than two years.

But with a referendum on Nov. 30 that is aimed at preventing the SNB from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold, speculators and hedge funds are targeting the 1.20 ceiling. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)