LONDON Nov 14 The Swiss franc inched up to a
26-month high against the euro on Friday, after growth data from
the euro zone's two biggest economies failed to cool bets for
more monetary easing from the European Central Bank.
Germany narrowly dodged recession, with gross domestic
output up 0.1 percent in the third quarter, in line with the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and up from a
revised 0.1 percent fall in the second quarter. France, the euro
zone's second biggest economy, eked out a surprising 0.3 percent
expansion in the quarter.
The euro fell to 1.20165 francs, its lowest level
since September 2012, and bringing the Swiss National Bank's cap
of 1.20 francs per euro into the picture.
The franc has inched higher over the past month and
speculation has intensified that Switzerland's central bank will
step in to weaken the currency against the euro.
The SNB has successfully kept a lid on the franc's gains
since it introduced the cap in September 2011 and says it has
not had to intervene to reinforce it for more than two years.
But with a referendum on Nov. 30 that is aimed at preventing
the SNB from offloading its gold holdings and obliging it to
hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold, speculators and
hedge funds are targeting the 1.20 ceiling.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)