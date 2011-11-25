NEW YORK Nov 25 The euro extended gains versus the Swiss franc to hit a session high in mid-morning trade on Friday.

The euro rose as high as 1.2352 Swiss francs on trading platform EBS, and was last at 1.2348, up 0.6 percent on the day EURCHF=EBS.

An analyst attributed the latest move to short-covering in the pair.

The dollar rose 1 percent to 0.9284 Swiss franc CHF=EBS.

Speculation has grown in recent weeks that the Swiss National Bank may raise the ceiling for euro/Swiss franc from the current 1.20 level to curb strength in its currency.

The safe-haven franc has been in demand as Europe's debt crisis worsens. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)