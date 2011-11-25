BRIEF-Elliott releases statement on growing calls for change from BHP shareholders
* Elliott says released statement regarding growing calls for change from BHP shareholders as company prepares to announce a new chairperson
NEW YORK Nov 25 The euro extended gains versus the Swiss franc to hit a session high in mid-morning trade on Friday.
The euro rose as high as 1.2352 Swiss francs on trading platform EBS, and was last at 1.2348, up 0.6 percent on the day EURCHF=EBS.
An analyst attributed the latest move to short-covering in the pair.
The dollar rose 1 percent to 0.9284 Swiss franc CHF=EBS.
Speculation has grown in recent weeks that the Swiss National Bank may raise the ceiling for euro/Swiss franc from the current 1.20 level to curb strength in its currency.
The safe-haven franc has been in demand as Europe's debt crisis worsens. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Elliott says released statement regarding growing calls for change from BHP shareholders as company prepares to announce a new chairperson
June 13 Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television comedy "Seinfeld," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.