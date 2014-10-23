* "Yes" vote could see volatility in Swiss franc

* Right-wing Swiss party opens campaign on Thursday

* Share of gold in SNB's reserves has been falling

By Anirban Nag and Alice Baghdjian

LONDON/ZURICH, Oct 23 The Swiss franc has been a haven of relative calm in choppy currency markets in recent weeks, but a referendum next month on "saving" Switzerland's gold reserves could change all that.

The Nov. 30 vote, called by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), is aimed at preventing the Swiss National Bank from offloading its gold holdings. It would also require the central bank to bring back gold parked abroad and hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold.

The SNB opposes the initiative, saying it would curb its ability to shape monetary policy. The central bank now holds less than 8 percent of its assets in gold, so a "Yes" vote - which is possible but not likely, polls suggest - would probably send gold prices rocketing. The SNB would have to buy about 1,500 tonnes over the next five years.

For currency investors, though, the new requirement could generate volatility in the franc and threaten the three-year-old cap on its value against the euro, which the SNB imposed to prevent the Swiss currency from appreciating, ward off deflation and boost growth.

The bank now invests the bulk of its currency reserves of around 500 billion francs in euros and about a quarter in dollars. The share of gold holdings has been coming down over the past few years as it stepped up its intervention in the currency market.

A "Yes" vote would see it more than double the quantity of gold holdings. Given the preponderance of euros in its FX reserves, that would most likely entail selling euros. The single European currency would probably drop, threatening the SNB's 1.20 francs per euro floor, analysts said.

"Even if considered a remote tail risk, some investors might want to take out insurance, particularly if the polls ... were to suggest more support than is currently expected," said Beat Siegenthaler, currency strategist at UBS, Zurich.

"If it (the initiative) came through, the market would immediately conclude that the (euro/Swiss franc) floor is less viable, less sustainable."

The SVP also backed an initiative against mass immigration, which proposed quotas for European Union immigrants and was backed by a narrow margin of voters in February.

The gold initiative's committee began its campaign in the Swiss capital, Berne, on Thursday. Posters showing a red and white piggy bank - the colours of Switzerland's flag - and the slogan "Save our Swiss gold" can already be seen around the country, including Zurich's main railway station.

SCOTLAND AGAIN?

The latest polls show the initiative does not have huge support - about 45 percent, which is expected to decline as the vote comes closer - and is controversial even within the SVP. It is also not prominent on investors' radar.

"The lack of attention being given to the upcoming referendum in Switzerland on the SNB's gold holdings has similarities with the lack of attention given to the Scotland referendum until just two weeks before the vote," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global market research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.

"And like the independence vote in September, a `Yes' result in the gold referendum could have considerable foreign-exchange implications going forward."

Sterling hit an 11-month low and options to hedge against swings in the currency rose to four-year highs as the pro-independence camp gained support in the two weeks before the Sept. 18 vote. Scotland eventually voted against independence.

So far, euro/Swiss franc options show little desire to hedge against sharp moves in the franc. One-month risk reversals, which gauge demand for options on a currency rising or falling, shows a bias for euro calls - bets the single currency will rise.

COSTLY GOLD CRIMPS POLICY

Higher gold holdings would escalate costs for the SNB and impair its ability to intervene freely in the currency market. Four years ago, the SNB came under strong criticism domestically after its currency interventions led to sharp losses.

The SNB also reported a loss for 2013, as profit from its foreign currency reserves failed to offset a decline in the value of its gold holdings after prices slumped.

A "Yes" vote would not prevent the SNB from expanding its balance sheet. It could still print Swiss francs to stop the currency from rising, but that would entail considerable cost as it would need to buy more gold to meet the new requirements.

SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said earlier this month that had the terms of the initiative been in force three years ago, it would have obliged the SNB to buy gold as well as euros in large quantities to defend the currency floor.

"Our defence of the minimum exchange rate would thus have involved huge costs, which would almost certainly have caused foreign exchange markets to doubt our resolve to enforce the rate by all means," he said.

Marvin Barth, a currency strategist at Barclays, said given the considerable balance sheet costs, the SNB was likely to impose negative interest rates to reduce the franc's appeal.

"We expect that the SNB's first policy step in the event the gold referendum is passed would be to cut deposit rates to or below the ECB's negative 20 basis points," he said in a note. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)