* "Yes" vote could see volatility in Swiss franc
* Right-wing Swiss party opens campaign on Thursday
* Share of gold in SNB's reserves has been falling
By Anirban Nag and Alice Baghdjian
LONDON/ZURICH, Oct 23 The Swiss franc has been a
haven of relative calm in choppy currency markets in recent
weeks, but a referendum next month on "saving" Switzerland's
gold reserves could change all that.
The Nov. 30 vote, called by the right-wing Swiss People's
Party (SVP), is aimed at preventing the Swiss National Bank from
offloading its gold holdings. It would also require the central
bank to bring back gold parked abroad and hold at least 20
percent of its assets in gold.
The SNB opposes the initiative, saying it would curb its
ability to shape monetary policy. The central bank now holds
less than 8 percent of its assets in gold, so a "Yes" vote -
which is possible but not likely, polls suggest - would probably
send gold prices rocketing. The SNB would have to buy
about 1,500 tonnes over the next five years.
For currency investors, though, the new requirement could
generate volatility in the franc and threaten the three-year-old
cap on its value against the euro, which the SNB imposed to
prevent the Swiss currency from appreciating, ward off deflation
and boost growth.
The bank now invests the bulk of its currency reserves of
around 500 billion francs in euros and about a quarter in
dollars. The share of gold holdings has been coming down over
the past few years as it stepped up its intervention in the
currency market.
A "Yes" vote would see it more than double the quantity of
gold holdings. Given the preponderance of euros in its FX
reserves, that would most likely entail selling euros. The
single European currency would probably drop, threatening
the SNB's 1.20 francs per euro floor, analysts said.
"Even if considered a remote tail risk, some investors might
want to take out insurance, particularly if the polls ... were
to suggest more support than is currently expected," said Beat
Siegenthaler, currency strategist at UBS, Zurich.
"If it (the initiative) came through, the market would
immediately conclude that the (euro/Swiss franc) floor is less
viable, less sustainable."
The SVP also backed an initiative against mass immigration,
which proposed quotas for European Union immigrants and was
backed by a narrow margin of voters in February.
The gold initiative's committee began its campaign in the
Swiss capital, Berne, on Thursday. Posters showing a red and
white piggy bank - the colours of Switzerland's flag - and the
slogan "Save our Swiss gold" can already be seen around the
country, including Zurich's main railway station.
SCOTLAND AGAIN?
The latest polls show the initiative does not have huge
support - about 45 percent, which is expected to decline as the
vote comes closer - and is controversial even within the SVP.
It is also not prominent on investors' radar.
"The lack of attention being given to the upcoming
referendum in Switzerland on the SNB's gold holdings has
similarities with the lack of attention given to the Scotland
referendum until just two weeks before the vote," said Derek
Halpenny, European head of global market research at Bank of
Tokyo Mitsubishi.
"And like the independence vote in September, a `Yes' result
in the gold referendum could have considerable foreign-exchange
implications going forward."
Sterling hit an 11-month low and options to hedge
against swings in the currency rose to four-year highs as the
pro-independence camp gained support in the two weeks before the
Sept. 18 vote. Scotland eventually voted against independence.
So far, euro/Swiss franc options show little
desire to hedge against sharp moves in the franc. One-month risk
reversals, which gauge demand for options on a
currency rising or falling, shows a bias for euro calls - bets
the single currency will rise.
COSTLY GOLD CRIMPS POLICY
Higher gold holdings would escalate costs for the SNB and
impair its ability to intervene freely in the currency market.
Four years ago, the SNB came under strong criticism domestically
after its currency interventions led to sharp losses.
The SNB also reported a loss for 2013, as profit from its
foreign currency reserves failed to offset a decline in the
value of its gold holdings after prices slumped.
A "Yes" vote would not prevent the SNB from expanding its
balance sheet. It could still print Swiss francs to stop the
currency from rising, but that would entail considerable cost as
it would need to buy more gold to meet the new requirements.
SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said earlier this
month that had the terms of the initiative been in force three
years ago, it would have obliged the SNB to buy gold as well as
euros in large quantities to defend the currency floor.
"Our defence of the minimum exchange rate would thus have
involved huge costs, which would almost certainly have caused
foreign exchange markets to doubt our resolve to enforce the
rate by all means," he said.
Marvin Barth, a currency strategist at Barclays, said given
the considerable balance sheet costs, the SNB was likely to
impose negative interest rates to reduce the franc's appeal.
"We expect that the SNB's first policy step in the event the
gold referendum is passed would be to cut deposit rates to or
below the ECB's negative 20 basis points," he said in a note.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)