LONDON, March 19 The Swiss franc strengthened on
Thursday after the country's central bank decided against moving
its benchmark interest rate further below zero, keeping it at
-0.25 percent.
The euro fell to 1.0570 francs from around 1.0625
francs just before the Swiss National Bank's decision, down
around 0.5 percent on the day.
The SNB's decision was in line with market expectations, and
the euro's fall was part of its broader fall as traders
lightened positions after the single currency's surge on
Wednesday, its biggest rise against the dollar in six years.
The SNB said the franc remained significantly over-valued
and should continue to weaken over time. It also slashed its
growth and inflation forecasts, a response to the franc's surge
in mid-January after the SNB scrapped its cap against the euro.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever,; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)