By Julie Haviv
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 23 Switzerland's franc, which is
down against the dollar and euro this year, should continue to
fall as receding risks in the euro zone and a strengthening
economy in the United States sap demand for the safe-haven
currency.
Expectations for more stimulus from the Swiss National Bank
have also weakened the appeal of the franc and has boosted
demand for options that will profit on the franc's weakness.
"Going long the dollar versus the franc is by far one of the
best trades around," said Sebastien Galy, FX strategist at
Societe Generale in New York.
The dollar is up 5.9 percent versus the Swissie so far this
year, lately trading at 0.9694 franc, a move that
contrasts with 2012 when it sank 2.4 percent.
However, widespread risk aversion on Thursday stemming from
weak manufacturing data out of China, the world's second-largest
economy, buoyed the Swissie, causing it to bounce from a
nine-month low against the dollar and two-year trough versus the
euro hit the previous session.
Nevertheless, Societe Generale's Galy predicts dollar/franc
rising to 0.99, 1.06 and 1.07 by September, December and March
2014, respectively.
SNB chief Thomas Jordan on Wednesday said he declined to
rule out negative interest rates. It comes as
the U.S. Federal Reserve has started to lay the groundwork for
an eventual reduction in its monthly bond-buying purchases.
"The Swiss franc is going to be the big laggard among
European currencies," said Alessio de Longis, a portfolio
manager at Oppenheimer Funds in New York.
"The systemic part of the euro zone crisis is largely behind
us and with Europe now in a more business-as-usual
environment, we will continue to see outflows from safe-haven
assets and demand drying up for the Swiss franc," he said.
Oppenheimer's de Longis, who helps oversee $24 billion in
assets, said they hold an "underweight" in the Swiss currency,
and could move to a short position.
Options investors have upped the ante on dollar/franc
hedging, with three-month implied volatility - a
measure of demand for options and expected future price swings -
hitting its strongest since late August 2012.
Switzerland faces worsening deflation, with data from April
showing consumer prices falling 0.6 percent year-on-year. That
allows the SNB, which next meets on June 20, to keep policy
loose, a negative for the franc.
The SNB's Jordan said they are committed to a 1.20 cap it
imposed on the franc in September 2011 against the euro. The cap
was put in place as investors flocked to the currency during the
euro-zone crisis. Euro/Swiss franc last traded at 1.2508
francs, up about 3.6 percent on the year.