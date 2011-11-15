LONDON Nov 15 The dollar hit a one-month
high versus the Swiss franc on Tuesday, as the U.S. currency
gained across the board while the franc struggled on speculation
Switzerland's central bank may take more measures to reign in
its strength.
The U.S. currency rose 1 percent on the day to 0.9170
francs according to electronic trading platform. The euro
traded 0.4 percent higher at $1.2407 francs.
Broad risk aversion boosted demand for the dollar as Italian
bond yields rose while European shares fell around 1 percent on
the day.
(Reporting by London Forex Team)