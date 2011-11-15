LONDON Nov 15 The dollar hit a one-month high versus the Swiss franc on Tuesday, as the U.S. currency gained across the board while the franc struggled on speculation Switzerland's central bank may take more measures to reign in its strength.

The U.S. currency rose 1 percent on the day to 0.9170 francs according to electronic trading platform. The euro traded 0.4 percent higher at $1.2407 francs.

Broad risk aversion boosted demand for the dollar as Italian bond yields rose while European shares fell around 1 percent on the day.

(Reporting by London Forex Team)