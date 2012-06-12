LONDON, June 12 A Danish online broker has
limited the amount its customers can borrow to trade the euro
against the Swiss franc, a move intended to limit clients'
potential losses if the Swiss central bank fails to defend a cap
on the franc's value.
Claus Nielsen, head of markets at Saxo Bank, said on Tuesday
that trading the safe-haven franc posed considerable risks to
some of its margin-trading clients, especially those who have
built significant bearish bets against the franc.
In margin trading, customers borrow money from brokers to
buy securities. The practice is widespread in stock and
commodity markets.
The bank said increased chances of political and financial
turmoil in the euro zone beginning with the Greek elections on
June 17 could force the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to drop the
cap on the euro/Swiss franc pair, currently at 1.20 francs, and
let buyers drive the franc to stronger levels.
It will hike the margin to 2 percent from the current 1
percent from June 14, and double it again to 4 percent from June
21, the bank said.
"We think the 4 percent margin is appropriate given that the
risks around the euro zone can escalate and could pose a threat
to the peg," Nielsen said. "It is not that we have a crystal
ball but investors should be made aware of those risks."
The SNB imposed the cap of 1.20 francs in September 2011
after the franc hit record highs against the euro last year. And
though the cap has been breached once in early April, the SNB
has said it intends to defend it with all its might.
Traders say the SNB has been buying large amounts of euros
while selling the Swiss franc, to keep the pair from breaching
the 1.20 franc peg in recent weeks. On Tuesday, the euro/Swiss
franc pair was trading at 1.20085 francs, flat on the day.
Speculators, especially hedge funds are increasingly betting
through the option markets that as the situation around much of
the euro zone deteriorates, the task for the SNB to defend the
peg will get tougher.