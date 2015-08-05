LONDON Aug 5 Switzerland's interventionist
central bank is using the window of opportunity created by a
summer lull in global currency markets to push down the value of
the Swiss franc with less effort and at lower cost.
Data and price action support the view among traders that
the Swiss National Bank has made several such moves in recent
weeks.
The franc is hovering near four-month lows against the euro
and hit a more than three-month low versus the dollar
this week, with the options market suggesting the bias
for bets in favour of further gains in the franc, especially
against the single currency, is gradually waning.
Data from the SNB on Monday suggested it had intervened last
week, right in the middle of the traditional lull in July and
August, when asset managers and traders go on holiday and
volumes are at least 10-15 percent lower than the average $5
trillion a day.
Currency moves tend to be larger in a less liquid market,
increasing the chances of the SNB's efforts bearing fruit.
"In thin volumes, they are the big guys," said Peter
Rosenstreich, chief FX analyst at Swissquote Bank, Geneva. "They
are trying to get the exchange rate away from the levels they
are uncomfortable with, while the (SNB's balance sheet) losses
are not large at the same time."
The SNB, one of the few major central banks that invests in
stocks including Apple shares, posted a record loss of
50.1 billion Swiss francs ($51.8 billion) in the first half as
it stepped up its purchases of euros, whose value has
fallen during the 1-trillion-euro asset purchase programme the
European Central Bank kicked off in March.
The huge loss prompted the SNB to warn its shareholders,
which include the federal government and regional cantons, that
it may mot be able to maintain its regular dividend payout
policy, drawing criticism within the country.
Given the losses and the fact that the SNB's balance sheet
has ballooned to more than 85 percent of gross domestic product,
analysts do not expect the SNB to be very aggressive with its
current phase of interventions.
"That does not rule out some modest and passive intervention
but we see this as a holding exercise until broad dollar
strength takes dollar/Swiss franc back above parity - and helps
to soften the trade-weighted franc," said Chris Turner, head of
currency strategy at ING.
EURO BUYER
Having stunned global markets in January by abandoning the
franc's 1.20 per euro cap it had defended since 2011, the SNB
has since intervened in fits and starts.
Its presence prevented the franc from hitting parity against
the euro during the height of the Greek debt crisis. The
pressure was so acute that the SNB issued an unusual public
confirmation that it had intervened to weaken the currency.
International Monetary Fund data suggests the SNB may have
been the only major central bank buying euros in the first
quarter of the year, a time when others were cutting their
exposure.
Of late, though, with the Greek crisis slightly less acute
and deflation risk increasing in Switzerland, investors have
been cutting exposure to the franc.
Elsa Lignos, a senior currency strategist at RBC Capital,
recommended investors to bet on long-term euro appreciation
against the Swiss franc via currency options.
"Part of its reasoning for abandoning the floor
was to allow room for further balance sheet expansion in extreme
circumstances," Lignos said. "We think the time is right to
reposition in the euro/Swiss franc pair."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by John Stonestreet)