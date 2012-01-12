BRIEF-Agree Realty says offering 2.10 million common shares
* Agree realty corp says intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 12 The euro hit a 3 1/2-month low against the Swiss franc on Thursday, edging lower as the the single currency pared broad gains made earlier in the day.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent on the day to 1.2103 francs according to electronic trading platform EBS, its weakest since late September. The move came as the franc also nudged up against the dollar.
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - that preliminary assets under management increased to $512 billion during may 2017 from $504 billion at end of april Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: