NEW YORK Oct 7 Daily spot foreign exchange
trading volumes on Thomson Reuters dealing platforms
rose in September from a month earlier, company data showed on
Monday.
Average daily spot volumes were $110 billion in September,
up 3 percent from $107 billion in August but down 17 percent
from $133 billion in the same period a year ago.
On FXall, the electronic foreign exchange platform purchased
by Thomson Reuters last year, average daily volumes rose 14
percent to $111 billion in September from $97 billion in August.
Volumes were up 6 percent from September 2012 when they were at
$105 billion.
Earlier this month, EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters
in the FX dealing business and is owned by ICAP, said
volumes rose by 3 percent to $81.2 billion in September from
$78.7 billion in August.
EBS is the leading liquidity provider for the euro
, the yen and the Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters platforms provide more liquidity for other
currencies like the British pound and the Australian
and Canadian dollars.