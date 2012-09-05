NEW YORK, Sept 5 Average foreign exchange spot
volume traded on Thomson Reuters trading platform dropped more
than 30 percent in August to $115 billion from year-ago levels,
data from the company showed on Wednesday.
Volume on Thomson Reuters dealing platform has declined for
a third straight month and August's volume was around 12 percent
weaker than that in July.
Two weeks ago, Thomson Reuters suffered an outage. A system
notice sent to Thomson Reuters' clients said the firm's currency
matching service was unavailable for less than two hours on Aug.
21. A lot of the trades were routed through the EBS platform
instead.
Market participants said volumes on all currency trading
platforms have been on the decline the last few months due to
diminished risk appetite arising from the euro zone debt crisis.