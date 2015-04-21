LONDON, April 21 Daily foreign exchange volumes on currency platforms run by Thomson Reuters rose to $402 billion last month from $355 billion in February, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The data from Thomson Reuters also showed average spot daily volumes in March rose to $132 billion, from $114 billion in February, a tad lower than that clocked in January when volumes rose to $135 billion.

January was a turbulent month for the $5-trillion-a-day global currency market, with the shock move on Jan. 15 by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its more-than three-year-old franc cap against the euro pushing up volumes and volatility.

The rise in volumes on the Thomson Reuters platform mirrored a similar rise on the rival EBS platform, owned by the world's largest inter-dealer broker, ICAP.

Trading on EBS which is the main venue for banks and other major institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar, rose back above $100 billion a day in March, up 22 percent from February and 30 percent from a year ago.

The rise in currency volumes in March was mainly on the back of a drop in the euro, which fell to 12-year lows against the dollar, as the European Central Bank embarked on a trillion euro asset purchase programme. (Reporting by Anirban Nag Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)